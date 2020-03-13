Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson In Isolation Due To Coronavirus: We Are Taking One Day At A Time

Tom Hanks is one of the celebrities who announced to the public that, he and wife Rita, have been infected by Coronavirus. The actor and wife Rita Willson while in Australia were diagnosed by the pandemic virus COVID-19 last week.

On Friday the Oscar winner took to his social media accounts and asked his fans to heed the advice by experts. Talking about their own condition Tom said, the husband and wife are taking 'one day at a time' while in isolation. They are currently in the Gold Coast hospital in Australia.

Hanks' caption for the Instagram post read, "We want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else." He added, "There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?"

The picture shows Tom and Rita, wearing casual clothes and baseball caps, looking relaxed. He concluded the post with a line from his sports classic film, A League of Their Own, "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,"

