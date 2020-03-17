Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Released From Hospital

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month, have been released form the Queensland hospital in Australia. According to a report in CNN, a representative of the actor revealed the husband and wife are now in self-quarantine at their home.

The couple had been hospitalized in isolation after being diagnosed with novel coronavirus, the two had been sharing reassuring updates on social media to spread awareness and remind their fans to stay safe.

Tom had shared the news on Instagram last Thursday saying, "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,'

In his first Instagram post about the diagnosis, he added, "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

Hanks and Wilson have been in Australia for the pre-production of a film about singer Elvis Presley. According to reports Hanks is supposed to play Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film directed by Baz Luhrmann. However, due to COVID-19, the project has been suspended.

Since last week, several more Hollywood celebrities like Idris Elba, James Bond Star Olga Kurylenko and more have been diagnosed by the widespread virus. According to WHO COVID-19 has spread over 100 countries and infected over 173,000 people around the world.

