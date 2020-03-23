Tom Hanks Says He And Rita Wilson 'Feel Better', Assures Fans 'This Too Shall Pass'

Its been two weeks since, Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife, singer-songwriter Rita Wilson were tested positive for Coronavirus. Tom on Monday morning took to his twitter account and assured his fans the two "feel better".

Tom and Wilson were in Australia for a shoot when tested positive for the virus. A few days ago they were let go from the hospital and are in self-isolation at a rented home in Australia.

The two often take to their social media accounts to give health updates for their fans. In today's tweet, he wrote, "Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. He also encouraged people to practice social distancing, a guideline-recommended by experts to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

"Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out," the actor added.

Wilson on Sunday shared a video of her rapping to Naughty by Nature's Hip Hop Hooray, and captioned it as, "Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it,". According to their last week's update, they two don't have a fever anymore but do feel weak easily. Other than playing rummy with his wife, Tom is passing time while possibly writing. The actor earlier shared a picture of his favourite typewriter that he travelled with, whose' name is also Corona. Take a look:

The Coronavirus pandemic has according to recent reports, has claimed over 14,000 lives across the world since it first spread in China Wuhan early this year.

