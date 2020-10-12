Tom Kennedy, America's Legendary TV Host Of 'You Don't Say!' Passes Away At 93

Tom Kennedy Shot To Fame As A Game Show Host

Kennedy who was born on February 26, 1927, in Louisville, Kentucky, moved to Los Angeles in 1947 and began a career in broadcast medium. He reportedly was also inspired by his older brother, Jack, who was also a television host. Kennedy worked in radio for 10 years before marrying his high school sweetheart, Betty Gevedon.

Kennedy Has Also Worked In Radio For A Decade

He rose to popularity in 1950s and went on to host game shows for almost three decades including Split Second from 1972 to 1975, Name That Tune from 1974 to 1981, and Password Plus from 1980 to 1982 to his biggest successes You Don't Say! on NBC from 1963 to 1969.

Kennedy WAs Presented A Lifetime Achievement Award In 2005

Kennedy had retired in 1989 and later received the Game Show Congress' Bill Cullen award for lifetime achievement in 2005 along with his brother, Narz. He is survived by his children Linda Ann Narz, James Narz Jr., and Courtney Ellen Narz.