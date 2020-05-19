Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce And GF Natalie Found Dead In Las Vegas

American actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, best known for his role in Twilight Saga, passed away at the age of 30. It was reported by Fox News that along with the actor, his 27-year-old girlfriend Natalie Adepoju was also pronounced dead on May 13.

On Monday, as reported by Fox, the cause of death has not been revealed since both cases are still pending. But a source told TMZ that a white powdered substance was found at the scene. However, the report has not been confirmed by the authorities.

A source told E!Online, the two were found by Greg's cousin, who was worried about finding his car still at home, days after they had planned to move back to LA. "Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them," said the course.

The report revealed that Boyce was currently living in Las Vegas to help his mother. He would commute to LA for acting jobs and to see his 10-year-old daughter. The E! source also revealed that Boyce was "really focused and handling a lot of businesses."

Boyce's mother, Lisa Wayne, took to her Facebook page to mourn her son's death on Sunday. She revealed in the post that he had ambitions of starting a wing business, West Wings, and Adepoju was helping him. "We were supposed to meet on Tuesday with my dad to discuss some plans for our near future to launch us into a great future, but that never happened," she wrote.

Lisa said they met on May 11 to eat leftover food from mother's day. "We watched a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home.

That was it. Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again." Apart from 2008's Twilight, Boyce was also seen as a cowboy in 2018 short film release, Apocalypse.

