US Presidential Election 2020: Hollywood Reacts To Trump's Claims Of A Fraudulent Election

Josh Gad's Tweet

Beauty and the Beast actor Josh Gad added, "He began by calling Mexicans rapists. How did you think it would end?"

About the speech, The View co-host Sunny Hostin also tweeted, "Sad to see the President of the United States attacking the very foundation of our democracy and attempting to drag the country down with him."

Paul Feig Thanked Poll Volunteers

Paul Feig thanked the poll workers for working hard to count every vote. He wrote on Twitter, "The President might not appreciate your selfless work but the rest of us do. You are all true patriots and we can never thank you enough."

Meanwhile, US news channels including ABC, NBC, MSNBC and USA Today, stopped airing his remarks mid-speech. Star Trek actor George Takei lauded NBC for their decision to cut away from the speech. He said, "That's how you cover him, then you cut away. Thanks NBC!"

Joe Biden's Campaign Is Confident In Its Position

On the other hand, celebrities are asking fans to remain calm, while supporting the states' decision to keep counting the votes. According to CNN, President Trump's campaign is considering taking legal action in several states, as the counting of votes continues. It is believed that Joe Biden is just one state away from victory.