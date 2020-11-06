US Presidential Election 2020: Hollywood Reacts To Trump's Claims Of A Fraudulent Election
Many Hollywood celebrities opened up and spoke against President Donald Trump's claims of victory and allegations of fraud being committed during the election. On Thursday (November 5) afternoon from the White House, President Trump in a speech addressing his supporters repeatedly made false claims that there were "illegal" votes in the 2020 presidential contest and that he won the election.
Reacting to POTUS' speech, Avenger star Mark Ruffalo wrote, "There is not a single shred of evidence to anything Trump is claiming. It's all lies and it's not going to go anywhere with the courts he has lost all but one lawsuit because he has no credible claims. Trump just whined, then lied, then whined, then lied, and then ran away. #TrumpMeltdown."
Chris Evans also opened up about Trump doubting American election integrity and said, "Wow. Hey Republicans, are you listening to this come-to-life toilet spew complete lies about the integrity of our democratic process?"
Beauty and the Beast actor Josh Gad added, "He began by calling Mexicans rapists. How did you think it would end?"
About the speech, The View co-host Sunny Hostin also tweeted, "Sad to see the President of the United States attacking the very foundation of our democracy and attempting to drag the country down with him."
Paul Feig thanked the poll workers for working hard to count every vote. He wrote on Twitter, "The President might not appreciate your selfless work but the rest of us do. You are all true patriots and we can never thank you enough."
Meanwhile, US news channels including ABC, NBC, MSNBC and USA Today, stopped airing his remarks mid-speech. Star Trek actor George Takei lauded NBC for their decision to cut away from the speech. He said, "That's how you cover him, then you cut away. Thanks NBC!"
Joe Biden's Campaign Is Confident In Its Position
On the other hand, celebrities are asking fans to remain calm, while supporting the states' decision to keep counting the votes. According to CNN, President Trump's campaign is considering taking legal action in several states, as the counting of votes continues. It is believed that Joe Biden is just one state away from victory.
