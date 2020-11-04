US Presidential Elections 2020: Hollywood Celebs Strip Down To Encourage Fans To Vote

While many Hollywood celebrities have posted their pictures with the 'I Voted' stickers, some have done it in unique ways. A weird trend kicked off on social media where actors stripped down to urge voters to exercise their right, on the election day, November 3. 2020.

The trend quickly took the internet by storm as more celebrities like Kate Beckinsale, Chelsea Handler, and Jennifer Lopez joined in and announced that they voted. Famous stars also showed support for their favourite candidate's among Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Actress Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram and shared a picture of her donning election-themed lingerie. The back bikini top read, 'Vote' in silver and gold cut-outs.

Jennifer Lopez shared a picture in a pink crop top with 'I Voted' sticker. The tweet read, "¡Yo voté! ❤️?￰ﾟﾒﾙ ¡Vamos America! #Vote #LetsGetLoud #BidenHarris2020." Meanwhile, talk show host Chelsea Handler encouraged fans to get out and vote with a post, "I have voted, and I wanted to make sure that you have voted too. Please do not let anybody intimidate you on voting lines - I know it can be intimidating when people have guns ... please do not engage, hold your head up high, go in and cast your ballot for the candidate you choose. This is democracy."

Kendall Jenner shared her recreation of Pamela Anderson's look in the 1996 campy cult classic movie Barb Wire from her Halloween/25th birthday party. She can be seen wearing a black leather corset dress and over-the-knee boots. The caption read, "Barb voted... your turn!!!"

Singer Lizzo shared a picture wearing the US flag, on half of her body. In the lengthy caption she wrote, "When I think of this country I don't think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism. But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon-fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible...."

"Because of you, I'm still hopeful. I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better. I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn't politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it. We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today's the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting," she added.

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's daughter Ireland Baldwin also shared a picture in leisurewear with vine bottles in her hand. She wrote, "wine 2020" on her post. A few weeks ago, along with her, many actors like Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer, and others had also shared naked pictures and videos, encouraging Americans to go out and vote.

