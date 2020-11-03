US Presidential Elections 2020: Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg, Selena Gomez Vote For The First Time

Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool actor born and raised in Vancouver, Canada, confirmed on Instagram that he voted for the first time. He shared a picture alongside his wife, Blake Lively and wrote, "This is my first time voting in America. I'd like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I'm a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly."

Snoop Dogg

The rapper back in June announced his plans to cast his first vote for 2020 elections. "For many years it had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn't vote because you had a criminal record," he said while interacting on a show on Real 92.3. Snoop reportedly has a gun and drug conviction going back to his high school days. He has also been a vocal critic of President Trump which changed his mindset. He explained, "I can't talk about it and not be about it."

Kanye West

Kanye West back in June stunned fans by revealing his plans to run for president in this year's election against President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Later in an interview with Forbes, the rapper also confirmed that he registered to vote in Wyoming and it would be his first time voting.

According to reports, Kanye will not appear on ballots in all 50 states because his campaign was launched late and missed some ballot deadlines.

Selena Gomez

Gomez told Buzzfeed that in the past, she "never felt" like her vote mattered. "Every vote counts. Some people get in their head, and they're like, 'Oh, well what does it matter?'. Honestly, I'm not ashamed to say this...this was my first time." Selena has not endorsed any candidate publicly but said that is invested in the results, "My main focus has been this right now. You can tell on my social media and everything, obviously, I'm super invested in this right now. It's been good. I feel hopeful."

Cobie Smulders

The How I Met Your Mother actress, born in Canada, became a US citizen in September 2020 and a month later, she shared a selfie in a white t-shirt accessorized with an "I voted" sticker. On Instagram, she wrote, "Boom. Have you yet? Feels good. ?￰ﾟﾇﾸ @iamavoter @joebiden @kamalaharris."

Tan France

Queer Eye star Tan France had celebrated his US citizenship earlier in June. At the same time he also announced that he has vowed to register to vote, so that he too can be a part of "the change I wish to see in OUR nation." He hasn't shared an update on Instagram but has been urging fans to cast their vote early.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini shared a picture of herself with the 'I Voted' sticker on the nose, and told her fans that this is the first time she had voted. She wrote on IG, "..embarrassingly but honestly, this is my first time voting. Im not proud of it, but my naivety has kept me sheltered through a lot of my young adult life," she wrote. "BUT. As I've listened and learned, I've realized its our responsibility and privilege to use our voices to establish what we as human beings with beating hearts want to see in this country for not only ourselves...but our friends, neighbors, strangers, and future generations."

"America stands for so many beautiful things and I hope (and vote) that it continues to evolve and grow to be a place where EVERYONE is protected, respected, and given equal rights and opportunity. Left the polls feeling really empowered by exercising my right and showing up for what I believe in and the change I want to see. I encourage everyone to do the same," she added.

The US Presidential elections are to be held on November 3 and many celebs may join fans to vote in person.