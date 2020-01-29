    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vin Diesel Returns With Fast And Furious 9, Teaser Shows Him Living With Little Brian

      By
      |

      Vin Diesel will be coming back to screen as Dominic Toretto once again. The makers of Fast and Furious franchise just released a teaser for next release F9: The Fast Saga. In anticipation for the trailer releasing this Friday, the Fast And Furious 9 just gives a glimpse of Dominic's life after the previous release.

      vin diesel f9

      The teaser opens with Dominic spending quality time with his son Brian. He says, he can't live his life a quarter-mile at a time and has chosen to think for little Brain's safety over everything. Michelle Rodriguez also makes appearances as Letty Ortiz, though I am not convinced the two are living together as husband and wife. Dominic vows to always be with him as Letty gifts a cross-locket to protect Brian from "what is coming".

      According to Fast 9's listed cast, the film will see Dominic's sister Mia Toretto, return to the screen. The remaining cast includes, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Michael Rooker.

      The new teaser does not share any action taking place, yet just the anticipation of the big chase coming. The F9 twitter account also shared the film's first poster and announced the trailer release date. It read, "He's lived his life a quarter mile at a time. The Road To #F9 Concert & Trailer Drop is this Friday at 12:00PM PT / 3:00PM ET."

      Vin this year will also be seen in the upcoming action flick, Bloodshot. It follows the actor as a cyborg who is trained to only kill and is used as a machine to assassin the maker's enemies. Bloodshot will release on March 13, 2020, while Fast and Furious 9 will hit screens in May 2020.

      Bad Boys For Life Movie Review: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Get It Right This Time

      Jojo Rabbit Movie Review: Taika Waititi Brings Hope With Laughs And Tears

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 12:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 29, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X