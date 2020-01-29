Vin Diesel Returns With Fast And Furious 9, Teaser Shows Him Living With Little Brian

Vin Diesel will be coming back to screen as Dominic Toretto once again. The makers of Fast and Furious franchise just released a teaser for next release F9: The Fast Saga. In anticipation for the trailer releasing this Friday, the Fast And Furious 9 just gives a glimpse of Dominic's life after the previous release.

The teaser opens with Dominic spending quality time with his son Brian. He says, he can't live his life a quarter-mile at a time and has chosen to think for little Brain's safety over everything. Michelle Rodriguez also makes appearances as Letty Ortiz, though I am not convinced the two are living together as husband and wife. Dominic vows to always be with him as Letty gifts a cross-locket to protect Brian from "what is coming".

According to Fast 9's listed cast, the film will see Dominic's sister Mia Toretto, return to the screen. The remaining cast includes, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Michael Rooker.

The new teaser does not share any action taking place, yet just the anticipation of the big chase coming. The F9 twitter account also shared the film's first poster and announced the trailer release date. It read, "He's lived his life a quarter mile at a time. The Road To #F9 Concert & Trailer Drop is this Friday at 12:00PM PT / 3:00PM ET."

He’s lived his life a quarter mile at a time. The Road To #F9 Concert & Trailer Drop is this Friday at 12:00PM PT / 3:00PM ET. pic.twitter.com/YyXyGiCL1G — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) January 28, 2020

Vin this year will also be seen in the upcoming action flick, Bloodshot. It follows the actor as a cyborg who is trained to only kill and is used as a machine to assassin the maker's enemies. Bloodshot will release on March 13, 2020, while Fast and Furious 9 will hit screens in May 2020.

