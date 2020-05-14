    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Warner Bros Hopes To Restart Matrix 4 Production In July, Signs An Eight Week Extension With Cast

      Warner Bros is hoping to start production for the upcoming instalment of the Keanu Reeves Matrix, in July. The makers have signed an eight-week extension to keep the actor on hold to begin the shooting as soon as possible.

      Warner Bros Hopes To Restart Matrix 4 Production in July

      According to a report by Variety, the cast of the film, including Keanu Reeves, and director Lana Wachowski, has committed to the film and agreed to be on standby until July 6, 2020. The fourth instalment of the film started production in February in San Francisco, and was set to move to Berlin for the second schedule in mid-march. However, the production was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

      The film will star actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who are set to reprise their iconic roles. The duo will also be joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Brian J Smith, Toby Onwumere and Jonathan Groff. Reports suggested that Priyanka Chopra will also join the cast, but no confirmation has been shared by the makers yet.

      The script for the new film has been co-written by Aleksandar Hemon, David Mitchell and director of previous releases, John Wachowski. While talking about the film's first impression, he said, "It's definitely, from what I know of it, it's incredibly fun. I think if you're a fan of the original trilogy you're gonna love this. Coming back with a vengeance."

      Matrix 4 is scheduled for a 2021 release. Warner Bros have not announced a fixed release date, but the delay in production will cause a delay in film's release for sure.

      Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 18:48 [IST]
