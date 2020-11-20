We Can Be Heroes Teaser: Priyanka Chopra Is The Big Bad In Sharkboy And Lava Girl Sequel 

Priyanka Chopra Says She Had Fun Working With The Super Kids

We Can Be Heroes is the sequel to the 90's iconic super kids film Sharkboy and Lava Girl. The story continues decades later after Sharkboy and Lava Girl have now grown up with kids of their own. The trailer also introduces the audience to Sharkboy and Lava Girl's daughter as a bunch of superheroes from earth take it upon themselves to rescue the world, after the grownups have been defeated by the alien army invading the world.

We Can Be Heroes Is A Sequel To Sharkboy and Lava Girl

The official synopsis said, "When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world."

Priyanka Is Gearing Up For Several Releases

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been busy working on other projects like Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4. She is also gearing up for the release of The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani and co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Priyanka will also be seen in Sangeet, a reality series based on the pre-wedding ceremony; Sheela, a biopic on the controversial aide of Bhagwan Osho, Ma Anand Sheela; and lastly Citadel, a thriller with Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden, produced by Russo Brothers.