    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Will Smith To Play A Slave In Period Drama Emancipation Based On A True Story

      Will Smith is all set to play the lead role in a period film titled, Emancipation based on a true story. As reported by Deadline, the film is written by William N Collage and will be directed by Antoine Fuqua.

      Will Smith To Play A Slave In Period Drama Emancipation Based On A True Story

      The film follows the true story of Peter, a slave on a Louisiana plantation, owned by John and Bridget Lyons. The report also stated that during Peter's time at the plantation, he received a brutal whipping that almost killed him. Peter then managed to run away to the north and joined the Union Army, where doctors took a picture of his scarred back, which till date has been used as a proof of the cruelty of slavery in America.

      The Scourged Back

      The photo is known as "the scourged back" was published by The Independent in May 1863, followed by Harper Weekly in its July 4 issue. Reportedly, the photo also prompted many free black men to join the Union Army to fight racists in the south.

      Director Antoine Fuqua On Casting Will Smith

      The director Antoine Fuqua said, Smith was the perfect choice to play the lead role as he enjoys going deep into the subject. Deadline quoted Antoine saying, "I haven't seen this film, this character, before. Will Smith is perfect for it. He has all the qualities to do it. He's at a place in his life where, we know Will's charming and a talented actor, and that he's physical, and we've seen him go really deep in other films. When I sat down with Will, we both talked about taking our skill sets to another level for this one, and giving ourselves completely to it in an honest and fair, true way."

      Will Smith Will ALso Produce Emacipation

      According to reports, Smith will also be producing the project alongside Westbrook Studios, McFarland Entertainment and Todd Black of Escape Artists.

      Netflix Curates Black Lives Matter Collection Of Movies And Shows To Highlight Black Voices

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 14:38 [IST]
