Wonder Woman 1984 Box Office Collection: Gal Galdot's Nabs Best Opening At Rs 122 Crore Amid The Pandemic

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 despite a hybrid release with HBO Max has performed well at the box office on its opening weekend. According to reports, the film opened with USD 16.7 million (Rs 122,78,67,500 approx.) over the Christmas weekend in the domestic market.

Warner Bros reportedly is happy with the studio's estimate earning after the film opened in 2,150 theatres across the US at the same time it released on the streaming platform, HBO Max. The studio also revealed that the film made an additional USD 19.4 million in international markets over the holiday season. In total the film has made about USD 85 million globally, including the markets were the film released early in the week.

The studio did not release the streaming numbers for Wonder Woman 1984 but the film was praised for breaking records by Andy Forssell, executive vice president and general manager for WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer operations. He said, "Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we're seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend." WarnerMedia also said that nearly half of HBO Max's subscribers watched Wonder Woman 1984 on its first day on the streaming platform.

Over the weekend, Warner Bros citing the film's success amid pandemic also announced that the makers will fast-track a third Wonder Woman film. The second sequel is set to be directed by Patty Jenkins and will star Gal Gadot as the DC superhero Wonder Woman.

