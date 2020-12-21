Wonder Woman 1984 Box Office: Gal Gadot's Superhero Film Grosses $38.5 Million In 32 Markets

Numbers Have Been Affected By Second Lockdown In Eurpore

The film's release in other markets like Europe, reportedly has been impacted by the second lockdown imposed due to the surging cases. In Taiwan, the film collected $3.6 million (about Rs 26.5 crore), followed by $2 million (about Rs 14.7 crore) in Thailand, $1.7 million (about Rs 12.5 crore) in Brazil, $1.6 million (about Rs 11.7 crore) in Japan, and $1.6 million (about Rs 11.7 crore) in Mexico.

Wonder Woman 1984 Is Yet To Release In US & India

Warner Bros. is all set to release the film in more offshore markets including Austria, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Colombia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and more. Meanwhile, Wonder Woman will release on December 25 in the US along with an HBO Max digital release. Experts have revealed that the film will see a slow start as 66 percent of the US cinemas are currently closed, as per a report in Variety. Wonder Woman 1984 will also see competition from OTT releases like Pixar's Soul, Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes and more.

Wonder Woman 1984 To Release On December 24 In India

Notably, in India, Wonder Woman 1984 will also see a dual release as paid previews will begin from December 23 evening onwards, while the film will hit the screens on December 24.