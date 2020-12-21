Wonder Woman 1984 Box Office: Gal Gadot's Superhero Film Grosses $38.5 Million In 32 Markets
Gal Gadot's superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 is yet to release in India, but the film has already made it to the big screens in other markets over the weekend. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and others. A report in NDTV revealed that the film on Sunday grossed $38.5 million (about Rs 283 crore) with the release in 32 markets.
As per a report in Deadline, Wonder Woman 1984 approximately collected $7 million in China on opening day (December 18). The report also revealed that the film collected $14.2 million by the end of Saturday and was expected to cross $20 million by the end of the weekend, but only minted $18.8 million
Numbers Have Been Affected By Second Lockdown In Eurpore
The film's release in other markets like Europe, reportedly has been impacted by the second lockdown imposed due to the surging cases. In Taiwan, the film collected $3.6 million (about Rs 26.5 crore), followed by $2 million (about Rs 14.7 crore) in Thailand, $1.7 million (about Rs 12.5 crore) in Brazil, $1.6 million (about Rs 11.7 crore) in Japan, and $1.6 million (about Rs 11.7 crore) in Mexico.
Wonder Woman 1984 Is Yet To Release In US & India
Warner Bros. is all set to release the film in more offshore markets including Austria, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Colombia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and more. Meanwhile, Wonder Woman will release on December 25 in the US along with an HBO Max digital release. Experts have revealed that the film will see a slow start as 66 percent of the US cinemas are currently closed, as per a report in Variety. Wonder Woman 1984 will also see competition from OTT releases like Pixar's Soul, Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes and more.
Wonder Woman 1984 To Release On December 24 In India
Notably, in India, Wonder Woman 1984 will also see a dual release as paid previews will begin from December 23 evening onwards, while the film will hit the screens on December 24.
