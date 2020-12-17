Wonder Woman 1984 Early Reviews: Critics Say Gal Gadot's Film Is The Hopeful Blockbuster World Needs Right Now

Wonder Woman 1984 Early Reviews

Many who attended the screening took to Twitter and shared spoiler-free short reviews of the film. Lewis Knight of Daily Mirror wrote, "Despite being overlong and some elements feeling rushed, #WonderWoman1984 is a lot of fun and exactly the colourful and hopeful blockbuster the world needs right now. Kristin Wiig turning increasingly nasty is a highlight."

Carson Timar said, "#WonderWoman1984 is a complete blast! Not just is the film colorful and charasmatic but there is a real weight to its story. Huge props to the entire cast also! Quite easily this is the best DCEU film to date! #WW84 #WonderWoman."

Wonder Woman 1984 Falters And Has A Weaker Storyline As Compared To 2017 Release

Some critics also had mixed reviews like Vulture's Angelica Jade Bastién, who in her review for the portal said, "The disappointing sequel highlights not only the dire state of the live-action superhero genre in film, but the dire state of Hollywood filmmaking as a whole."

Gal Gadot Starrer Will Release On December 24 In India

Meanwhile, Peter Debruge of Variety called Wonder Woman 1984 an "escapist superhero sequel" and wrote, "As the wishes stack up and the world falls into chaos, Wonder Woman 1984 loses its way, and while the ending's not bad enough to renounce the satisfaction of what came before, it's enough to shift our focus back to our own real-world predicament. What we need right now this movie can't provide, but just maybe, it will inspire someone who can."

Vox's Alex Abad-Santos in his review summed up the film as "WW1984 is three movies rolled into one: It's at once a romance about lost love; a tale about the jealousy in our friendships; and the story of a sad, broken man desperate to take over the world. And it's only the first two of these that truly take us somewhere wonderful."