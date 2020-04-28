YouTube To Host Free Virtual Film Festival With 20 Partners Including Cannes, Tribeca, Sundance

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected film festivals all around the world. Sundance and Cannes have been postponed indefinitely while others are trying to survive with digital events. However, the streaming platform YouTube has stepped in to launch a 10-day digital film festival, with free streaming for fans globally.

New York's Tribeca Enterprises has organised and produced the We Are One: A Global Film Festival. It will feature programs from 20 top film festivals including the Cannes Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, and Venice Film Festival.

Anyone from any part of the world will be able to take part in the online film festival from May 29, 2020 to June 7, 2020. The ad-free programming will include feature films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy, as well as panel discussions and webinars to follow the social distancing norm. The organisers are yet to identify which films will run during the festival, but will soon announce the full schedule.

The festival also aims to support World Health Organisation and local NGOs Globally, as viewers will be asked to make donations for COVID-19 relief. Jane Rosenthal, head of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival, said in a statement, the virtual festival is not a replacement for the standalone festivals. "We Are One: A Global Film Festival unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and provide relief to audiences worldwide. In working with our extraordinary festival partners and YouTube we hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film," she said.

Apart from the ones mentioned earlier, We Are One includes, Annecy International Animation Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Guadalajara International Film Festival, International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM), Jerusalem Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, San Sebastian International Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, and Tokyo International Film Festival.

