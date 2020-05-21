    For Quick Alerts
      Zombieland 2 Actress Zoey Deutch Reveals She Battled Coronavirus For A Month

      By Pti
      |

      Actor Zoey Deutch has revealed that she contracted coronavirus before the lockdown began and said she is doing "okay" now.

      Zoey Deutch Reveals She Battled Coronavirus For A Month

      The Politician star admitted that she felt guilty for recovering from COVID-19 infection, which continues to wreak havoc around the world.

      "People keep asking me, 'Where did you get it?' and I wish I knew. I'm okay now. I'm so grateful for my health and I also feel guilty, in a way, for making it out okay. I think this virus is bringing up so many conflicting emotions.

      "I have to say I'm also so grateful for my inherent neuroses, which caused me to stay inside before I was supposed to. I've been quarantined longer than there was a mandated shut-in," Deutch, who continued to test positive for a month, wrote in an essay for Vulture.

      The 25-year-old actor said she decided to speak out about her experience with the disease as she wanted to encourage people to wear masks.

      "I am so lucky to be healthy, that I'm safe and not immunocompromised and have access to doctors; I am incredibly privileged.

      "But not everyone shares that privilege - so we need to be extra careful for those who don't by wearing masks," she said.

      Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 9:13 [IST]
