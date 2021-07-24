13 Reasons Why Star Tommy Dorfman Reintroduces Herself As A Trans Woman, 'Thrilled To Reintroduce Myself'

Tommy Dorfman, best known as Ryan Shaver from Netflix's hit YA show 13 Reasons Why, has come out as a trans woman. Tommy who is set to direct an adaptation of Mason Deaver's I Wish You All the Best, recently took to her Twitter account to share an emotional note.

She wrote, "Thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman I am today. my pronouns are she/her." The actress also told an entertainment outlet that she is not coming out but merely clarifying to the world who she is.

Tommy revealed that she will not be changing her name as it holds a special significance to her. The star was named after her mother's brother, "who passed a month after I was born," Dorfman was quoted by E!Online.

Talking about her transition, she said, "It's funny to think about coming out because I haven't gone anywhere. I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy."

However, Dorfman does not look at it as a transition, and added its "not as an idea of going somewhere. Just that I am actually myself." "This is an evolution of Tommy. I'm becoming more Tommy. I love my name, I want to keep my name and give new life to my name. I'm really proud of the person that I was, too. I think that's important to acknowledge. I'm proud of who I've been for the last however many years," she added.

She further divulged, "I've learned as a public-facing person that my refusal to clarify can strip me of the freedom to control my own narrative. With this medical transition, there has been discourse about my body, and it began to feel overwhelming."

As per Variety, following Dorfman's announcement, GLAAD issued a statement on Thursday, applauding the artist and activist, who has been awarded by the organisation for her work as an advocate of the LGBTQ community.

GLAAD's head of talent, Anthony Allen Ramos, said in the statement, "Tommy Dorfman sharing that she's a transgender woman will inspire so many trans young people and also reminds us that when it comes to queer identity there is not a specific timeline or roadmap to follow."

Praising Tommy for her work for the LGBTQ community, Ramos added, "Tommy received GLAAD's Rising Star Award in 2017 for using her platform to draw attention to important issues affecting LGBTQ people, and she continues that work at a time when the trans community is facing attacks in states all over the country. Tommy is a talented artist, and we look forward to the stories that she will tell about the trans community."