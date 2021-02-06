2021 SAG Awards Complete Nominations List: Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods, & Minari Bag Major Nods
The complete nominations list for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Thursday morning (February 4) by Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs. After facing some technical difficulties, the nominations were unveiled on SAG Awards' official Instagram page.
SAG Awards have followed after Golden Globes unveiled their most inclusive list of nominations. Some of the recurring names in the list include Netflix's Da 5 Bloods, Mank, Minari, The Crown, Schitt's Creek and more.
Meanwhile, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020, has earned two posthumous nominations in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role category for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, as well as for Da 5 Bloods in the supporting role category. He also scored two ensemble nominations for both films in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category.
Check out the full nominations list below:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy)
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari)
Helena Zengel (News of the World)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Jared Leto (The Little Things)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)
Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Bill Camp (The Queen's Gambit)
Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld
ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2021 Complete Nominations List Announced; Ceremony To Be Held On February 28
ALSO READ: Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Complete Winners List: Joker, Judy, Parasite among awardees