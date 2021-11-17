52nd IFFI's Homage To Bertrand Tavernier, Christopher Plummer, Jean-Claude Carriere and Jean-Paul Belmondo

Every edition of the International Film Festival of India pays a tribute to the stalwarts that the film industry lost. The Homage section of the 52nd IFFI will salute the veterans we lost in the recent past. The festival will showcase films of Bertrand Tavernier, Christopher Plummer, Jean-Claude Carriere and Jean-Paul Belmondo.

The 52nd IFFI will showcase the following films in the Homage section-

Bertrand Tavernier

A Sunday in the Country by Bertrand Tavernier

France | 1984 | French | 90 min.| Colour

Synopsis: Monsieur Ladmiral is an elderly, widowed painter who lives on a rambling estate outside Paris. During a visit from his son, Gonzague, Ladmiral hints that Gonzague is too complacent in life and wishes that his son was more like his free-spirited daughter Irene. Admiral wants to be freer, too. When Irene joins them, tensions among the family members rise.

Christopher Plummer

All the Money in the World by Ridley Scott

United States, United Kingdom | 2017 | English | 135 min. | Colour

Cast: Christopher Plummer, Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg, Romain Duris, Charlie Plummer

Synopsis: The film revolves around the kidnapping of 16-year old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail to convince his billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom. Getty Sr. refuses. With her son's life in the balance, Gail and Getty's advisor, Mark Wahlberg become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.

Jean-Claude Carriere

At Eternity's Gate by Julian Schnabel

Screenplay: Jean-Claude Carriere, Louise Kugelberg, Julian Schnabel

USA, France | 2018 | English, French | 110 min.|Colour

Synopsis: This film is an accumulation of scenes based on Vincent Van Gogh's paintings, common agreement about events in his life that parade as facts, hearsay and scenes that are just plain invented. The making of art gives an opportunity to make a palpable body that expresses a reason to live. Even with all the violence and tragedy associated with Van Gogh's life, his was a life lived rich with magic, profound communication with nature and the wonder of being. Van Gogh's work is ultimately optimistic. His unique perspective is one whose belief and vision make visible and physical the inexpressible.

Jean-Paul Belmondo by Jean-Luc Godard

Breathless

Country | Year | Language | Duration: France | 1960 | French | 90 min. |Colour

Cast: Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg, Daniel Boulanger

Synopsis: Michel, a petty thief, steals a car and impulsively murders a policeman. Hence, he creates an escape plan to hide away in Italy and persuades his love interest Patricia, to come along with him.