52nd IFFI's Homage To Bertrand Tavernier, Christopher Plummer, Jean-Claude Carriere and Jean-Paul Belmondo
Every edition of the International Film Festival of India pays a tribute to the stalwarts that the film industry lost. The Homage section of the 52nd IFFI will salute the veterans we lost in the recent past. The festival will showcase films of Bertrand Tavernier, Christopher Plummer, Jean-Claude Carriere and Jean-Paul Belmondo.
The 52nd IFFI will showcase the following films in the Homage section-
Bertrand Tavernier
A
Sunday
in
the
Country
by
Bertrand
Tavernier
France | 1984 | French | 90 min.| Colour
Synopsis: Monsieur Ladmiral is an elderly, widowed painter who lives on a rambling estate outside Paris. During a visit from his son, Gonzague, Ladmiral hints that Gonzague is too complacent in life and wishes that his son was more like his free-spirited daughter Irene. Admiral wants to be freer, too. When Irene joins them, tensions among the family members rise.
Christopher Plummer
All the Money in the World by Ridley Scott
United States, United Kingdom | 2017 | English | 135 min. | Colour
Cast: Christopher Plummer, Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg, Romain Duris, Charlie Plummer
Synopsis: The film revolves around the kidnapping of 16-year old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail to convince his billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom. Getty Sr. refuses. With her son's life in the balance, Gail and Getty's advisor, Mark Wahlberg become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.
Jean-Claude Carriere
At Eternity's Gate by Julian Schnabel
Screenplay: Jean-Claude Carriere, Louise Kugelberg, Julian Schnabel
USA, France | 2018 | English, French | 110 min.|Colour
Synopsis: This film is an accumulation of scenes based on Vincent Van Gogh's paintings, common agreement about events in his life that parade as facts, hearsay and scenes that are just plain invented. The making of art gives an opportunity to make a palpable body that expresses a reason to live. Even with all the violence and tragedy associated with Van Gogh's life, his was a life lived rich with magic, profound communication with nature and the wonder of being. Van Gogh's work is ultimately optimistic. His unique perspective is one whose belief and vision make visible and physical the inexpressible.
Jean-Paul Belmondo by Jean-Luc Godard
Breathless
Country | Year | Language | Duration: France | 1960 | French | 90 min. |Colour
Cast: Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg, Daniel Boulanger
Synopsis: Michel, a petty thief, steals a car and impulsively murders a policeman. Hence, he creates an escape plan to hide away in Italy and persuades his love interest Patricia, to come along with him.