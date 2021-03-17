74th Festival De Cannes: Director Spike Lee Returns As President Of The Jury

The Festival de Cannes is delighted to confirm that the American Spike Lee will be the President of the Jury of its 74th edition, which will be held this year from July 6 to 17, 2021. Loyal to his commitments, the American director promised to support the Festival on its return to the Croisette.

Prevented last year due to the health crisis, the Festival de Cannes inaugurates this new decade with an outstanding President of the Jury, one of the greatest directors of his generation, as well as a screenwriter, actor, editor and producer. For 30 years, the tireless Spike Lee has been an astute chronicler of the questionings of his time, with a resolutely contemporary approach that’s never without a dash of levity and entertainment.

"Throughout the months of uncertainty we’ve just been through, Spike Lee has never stopped encouraging us. This support is finally coming to fruition and we could not have hoped for a more powerful personality to chart our troubled times", says Pierre Lescure, President of the Festival.

"His enthusiasm and passion for cinema has given us a huge boost of energy to prepare the great Festival that everybody has been awaiting for. The party will be great, we simply can’t wait! "says Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate.

From July 6 to 17, 2021 on the Croisette, these 12 summer days will be a celebration of art and creativity, and full of long-awaited reunions. Preparations are in full swing with a large numbers of films are being viewed by the selection committee. The Festival will have the opportunity to outline in more details the 74th edition, in the coming weeks.

The Official Selection and the composition of the Jury will be unveiled in early June.

Surrounded by the members of his Jury, Spike Lee will award the Palme d'Or at the closing ceremony on Saturday, July 17.

