74th Festival De Cannes Will Take Place From 6 To 17 July 2021, Accreditations Open!

This year, for the first time in its history, the Festival de Cannes will roll out its red carpet in the summer! The 74th edition will take place from 6 to 17 July 2021, and we would like to invite you to come and celebrate cinema again beneath the sun!

Accreditations are open: we have missed you as much as we have missed unveiling the best that international cinematic creation has to offer, experiencing the shared emotion of the big screen and discussing our new discoveries together.

Today, the entire Festival team is working tirelessly to ensure this reunion will shine the way for the bright future of cinema.

WHAT’S NEW?

The Festival de Cannes is committed to protecting the environment.

For 2021, an ambitious programme has been set out to ensure that the event and its organisation are part of a proactive environmental approach, focusing on the two key priorities of CO2 emissions and waste management.

In order to offset the journeys taken by visitors, which represent 89% of the event’s carbon footprint, access to the Festival will now require each accredited person to pay an environmental contribution of €20 (excluding tax).

The Festival de Cannes is also committed to offsetting the other 11% of carbon emissions generated by the organisation of the event by making an environmental contribution.

All proceeds will be donated to local, national and international carbon offset programmes.

Eco-reponsible programme soon available

A QUICK REMINDER!

The Festival continues to open its doors to the general public with “Cannes Cinéphiles”, and more particularly to younger audiences with “3 Days in Cannes”. These initiatives, which welcomed 7,000 film enthusiasts to screenings in 2019, will continue in 2021.

Applications for “3 Days in Cannes” accreditations will open at the beginning of April. Applications that were accepted in 2020 will be prioritised for processing.

PLEASE NOTE!

The event will take place in strict compliance with the government health measures in force in France for the period of the Festival. Further information about these measures will be communicated closer to the event.

