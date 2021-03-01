Golden Globes 2021 Winners List Live Updates: Minari, The Crown And Shitt's Creek Lead With Big Wins

78th Golden Globes is the first awards show of 2021. The ceremony is being held on two coasts for the first time with presenters on the stage with the nominees and winners watching from home. The show is underway is a hybrid fashion for the first time due to the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases all across the globe.

However, reports revealed that the ceremony did see some live audience made up of frontline workers and first responders. The ceremony on Sunday night (February 28) was hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey from Los Angeles and New York.

Some of the top nominated films include Mank with 6 nominations, followed by The Trial of the Chicago 7 with 5. Meanwhile, The Father, Nomadland and the drama Promising Young Woman have nominations in 4 categories including Best Feature Film.

On the TV side, The Crown, Schitt's Creek, Ozark, The Undoing, The Great and Ratched have the most Golden Globe nominations. The nominations and winners are voted by 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group of international journalists based in California.

The film categories are even more crowded with Brits - Vanessa Kirby, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Carey Mulligan, Sacha Baron Cohen, Rosamund Pike, Riz Ahmed, James Corden, Daniel Kaluuya and Gary Oldman are among the contenders.

One of the first winners of the night was British actor Daniel Kaluuya who bagged the Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. Soon after, John Boyega was presented with the award for Best Supporting Actor in a limited series for the BBC programme titled, Small Axe.

Mark Ruffalo also won for best actor in a limited series, meanwhile, Pixar's Soul was just named as the best-animated film.

Here are the winners in the film categories

Best Film - Drama:

Best Film - Musical/Comedy:

Best Director:

Best Actress - Drama:

Best Actor - Drama:

Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)

Best Actor - Musical/Comedy:

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Foreign Language Film: Minari

Best Animated Feature: Soul

Best Original Score:

Best Original Song:

Here are the winners in the television categories

Best TV Series - Drama: The Crown

Best TV Series - Musical/Comedy: Schitt's Creek

Best Miniseries or TV Film:

Best Actress - Drama: Emma Corin (The Crown)

Best Actor - Drama: Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Supporting Actor: John Boyega (Small Axe)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Film:

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Film: Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Carol Burnett Award: Norman Lear (TV writer-producer)

ALSO READ: 78th Golden Globe Awards 2021 Ceremony Live: Where And When To Watch The First Awards Of The Season!

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2021 Complete Nominations List; Awards Ceremony To Be Held On February 28