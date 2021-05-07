A Quiet Place Part 2 Trailer: Emily Blunt Struggles To Survive In The Monstrous World Without John Krasinski

A Quiet Place Part 2, is a sequel to the acclaimed 2018 film A Quiet Place starring Emily Blunt and husband/ actor John Krasinski. Directed by John Krasinski the films are set in a post-apocalyptic world where Earth has been attacked by alien creates who are sensitive to sound. The makers have finally released the full-length trailer of the sequel over a year after its teaser came out.

A Quiet Place Part 2 was set to release in March 2020 but had to be postponed several times due to the pandemic. The film is finally set to release on May 28, 2021, and fans are excited about the horror release.

The trailer also features John Krasinski's character who died in the previous film. However, without her husband, it is now Emily's job to protect her children from the monsters running wild. She can be seen leading her kids away from their home, where John's character died. Take a look at the trailer,

The trailer also revealed Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou will be starring in pivotal roles in the sequel. The official synopsis for the film reads, "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

The film's early reviews have already been out for about a year. The makers had arranged a premier in the US in anticipation for the release which never happened. Joel Meares of Rotten Tomatoes said, "Kudos to John Krasinski and co: #AQuietPlace Part II delivers. Millicent Simmonds is my new Ripley - owns the film. (And yes, some great scares.)"

Meanwhile, Eric Davis of Fango tweeted, "Damn, #AQuietPlace Part II rocks! Honestly, just as tense and terrifying as the first one. There are some sequences in this film that are a masterclass in suspense. Bravo, @johnkrasinski. So good, so emotional, too."

The makers are yet to open up about the film's release date in other markets in Asia and UK.