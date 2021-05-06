Frank McRae Of License To Kill Fame Passes Away

Actor Frank McRae who was known for his performance in the James Bond film License To Kill and Last Action Hero has passed away on April 29, 2021. The actor had suffered a heart attack and was 80 years of age at the time of his demise. The news of his death was confirmed by his daughter-in-law to Variety.

Frank was an NFL player before entering showbiz. He played as a defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams and The Chicago Bears. The late actor then forayed into films and went on to star in movies like Big Wednesday and Hard Times.

Also Read: Harry Potter Actress Helen McCrory Passes Away At 52; Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling Pay Tribute

He collaborated with actor Sylvester Stallone in movies like Rocky 2, Paradise Alley, Lock Up and F.I.S.T. Frank gained prominence for his portrayal of Sharkey, a close confidante of James Bond in the 1989 movie License To Kill. Apart from that, he was also known for his role as Reed YoungBlood in the crime film Dillinger.

Also Read: Olympia Dukakis Passes Away: Cher, Dolly Parton, Viola Davis And Other Celebs Pay Tribute

Frank then starred alongside actor Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1993 film Last Action Hero. He also had comedy flicks like National Lampoon's Vacation, Used Cars and Batteries Not Included on his kitty. Frank McRae is now survived by his son Marcellus and grandchildren Jensen, Holden and Camden.