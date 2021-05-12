Actor-Producer Norman Lloyd Passes Away At 106

American actor, producer and director Norman Lloyd passed away at the age of 106. The news was confirmed by Lloyd's friend and fellow producer Dean Hargrove, who revealed that the veteran actor died on Tuesday (May 11) at his home in Los Angeles.

According to Deadline, the actor who has worked in the industry for more than 80 years, died in his sleep. Lloyd and wife Peggy had two children and were married for 75 years until her death in 2011 at the age 98.

According to reports, Lloyd was born in Jersey City, New Jersey and took interest in acting after his mother took him to Broadway plays. He was still a teenager when he dropped out of New York University to pursue entertainment full time. Apart from acting in films, Lloyd also debuted as a Broadway theatre actor in 1935 with the play The Crime alongside Peggy Craven.

Lloyd had garnered fame back in the 1980s for his long-lasting performance as Dr Auschlander on the television hospital drama St. Elsewhere. He was also seen in films like Martin Scorsese's The Age of Innocence in 1993, Dead Poets Society alongside Robin Williams, Citizen Kane, Saboteur and many more.

He also worked with Chaplin in the 1940s including a production called Limelight. However, Lloyd's first screen credit can be traced back to 1939 for a television segment The Streets of New York.

Lloyd's last movie appearance as an actor was in the 2015 raunchy comedy Trainwreck, alongside Amy Schumer.