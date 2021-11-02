Adarsh Gourav, Meryl Streep, Kit Harington Begin Shooting For Extrapolations In New York

The name that has been buzzing around is that of Adarsh Gourav who made headlines across last week with the news of him signing Scott Z Burns' Extrapolations that stars a boastful cast including Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller and Kit Harrington. Sweet, charismatic, the boy next door, Adarsh's breakthrough role in the White Tiger lead him to be nominated for Best actor category at BAFTA, AACT.

Adarsh Gourav Joins Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington For Scott Z. Burns' Anthology Extrapolations

Adarsh has been on a non-stop spree of work since the release of his major breakthrough and the actor has now begun shooting for his next big role in Extrapolations. The actor recently flew down to New York and has now begun shooting for the highly anticipated series themed on climate change.

Speaking about this new venture Adrash says, ''We've been shooting in New York, both indoors and outdoors. I am in awe of my co-stars and learning every day. I have to pinch myself sometimes to believe I made it to this project. All I can say is that I am extremely fortunate to have landed the part and I am giving it my all. It's not everyday that a project as massive as this comes your way. Now that it has, I am sparing no opportunity to prove my mettle. I want to be as good as I can be; the best version of myself in this role.

Scott Z Burns' climate change anthology drama series, Extrapolations, explores the stories of how the changes to the planet will impact love, family, work both on a personal level and at a larger human level.