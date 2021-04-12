The White Tiger Actor Adarsh Gourav On Losing The BAFTA To Anthony Hopkins: It’s The Biggest Win Of My Life

Adarsh Gourav was nominated for the BAFTA in the best leading actor category for his performance in Netflix’s The White Tiger. However, the best actor's trophy was clinched by veteran Welsh actor, Sir Anthony Hopkins for his performance in The Father. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) film awards were held on Sunday night, April 11 2021.

Meanwhile, Adarsh acknowledged that no one deserved the BAFTA more than Anthony Hopkins. He shared his reaction within minutes after losing the award. The 26-year-old told journalist Shubhash K Jha, “It is the biggest win of my life.”

Anthony Hopkins portrayed an impossibly difficult patriarch struck by dementia in The Father. The other big winner at the awards ceremony was the US road movie Nomadland. The film won in four categories including best film, best actress (Frances McDormand), and best director (Chloe Zhao).

Gourav had earlier expressed his thoughts about working with filmmaker Ramin Bahrani in The White Tiger and his BAFTA nomination. He told PTI, “It really depends on the director you are working with and in Ramin’s case, he did not want us to see the playback so everything that happened has been surprising and overwhelming for me. The BAFTA nomination is really overwhelming. It feels like I’m reading a chapter from a book.”

Netflix’s The White Tiger also featured Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. It follows the extraordinary journey of a driver named Balram (Gourav) and deals with topics as varied as globalisation, social and economic mobility, caste oppression, morality and so on.

