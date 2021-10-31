Advance Booking for Marvel Studios' Big Diwali Entertainer ETERNALS Opens Across India!

The advance booking of Marvel Studios' much-awaited Diwali entertainer Eternals has opened across the country. Fans have been waiting for the big-ticket Marvel biggie for months and they can now book their tickets across the country.

Official Announcement Link:

Advance bookings for Imax and Imax 3D are now open

More shows to open tomorrow! 🎟

Marvel Studios presents "Eternals," the 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and an all-new adventure introducing 10 Super Heroes never seen before on screen, releasing this Diwali 5th November in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Eternals, which is written by the Academy Award winner Zhao, alongside Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo, introduces a new group of superheroes in phase 4. As reported earlier, the Marvel production revolves around the alien beings who lived in secret on earth for 7000 years and were created by Celestials to defeat Deviants.

As reported earlier, Eternals stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie in the lead roles.