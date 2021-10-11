After Johnny Depp, Timothee Chalamet To Play Willy Wonka, Latter Shares His First Look As The Chocolate Genius

Willy Wonka has been one of the iconic Hollywood characters played by Johnny Depp. However, the upcoming prequel Wonka will be led by Timothee Chalamet. The film details have been kept under wraps, Timothee has released the first character look on Instagram.

The pictures shared by Chalamet on Sunday (October 10), features himself dressed in character as Willy Wonka on a snowy set. The actor donned a dark brown top hat and burgundy jacket, with a colourful scarf, one of Wonka's signature costumes.

In the same post, he also shared a close-up shot of him touching a walking cane whose top resembles a purple present box resting inside a metal flower. "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last... WONKA," he captioned the pictures.

Titled Wonka, this is the third film adaptation base on the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory franchise. The prequel will follow the fictional young inventor and chocolate genius and will "focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory," the makers had said in a report.

The actor reportedly beat out Tom Holland and got the role. Some of the other actors considered for the role were Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover and Ezra Miller. The project was first announced in May 2021, and it was revealed that Chalamet will be seen singing and dancing in the role. Directed by Paul King, the film is penned by Simon Franaby. The makers have not revealed other cast in the film.

Produced by David Heyman via Heyday Films, Wonka went on floor in September 2021 for a planned release on March 17, 2023.