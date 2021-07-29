Ahead Of Amazon Prime Video's Cinderella Release, Let's Look At Different Cinderella Stories Over The Years

Amazon Prime Video released the first look, teaser of Cinderella starring Camila Cabello in the lead and audiences have welcomed this musically driven bold and new take on the traditional story of Cinderella we grew with. With the change in times, the traditional fantasy tale of Cinderella has been explored in ways more than one.

The Cinderella story has been interpreted differently in so many ways over so many years and has been watched, loved and cherished dearly. Everything about these Cinderella stories has something so charming and intriguing.

Let's have a look at some of the different Cinderella stories that are a MUST WATCH:

Disney's Cinderella (1950)

Disney, best known for perfectly adapting a story into a motion picture format. All of us have spent our childhood watching the Cinderella movie and the American Film Institute too named it one of the best American films ever made. This movie is a part of everyone's childhood.

Ever After (1998)

This film turns the Cinderella tale into a true tale of the Renaissance. Starring Drew Barrymore as the Cinderella character Danielle, with Anjelica Houston as the perfectly wicked stepmother, Rodmilla. Shown in a complete badass avatar, Cinderella is the one to take the prince out.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (1997)

A musical story of Cinderella adapted several times for television. But this one in particular starring Brandy and Whitney Houston is sure to amaze you with some perfect tunes, pitches and excitement.

The Last Letter From Your Lover Movie Review: Shailene Woodley's Love Affair Gets Felicity Jones The Short End

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Anne Hathaway flexes her golden pipes in this charming twist on the classic fairytale in Ella Enchanted. In this adorable flick, Ella is cursed with the "gift of obedience," forcing her to do anything she's told, even if it’s against her will. Frustration for the curse sends Ella on a quest to find her fairy godmother and break the spell so she can finally live happily ever after.

Into the Woods (2014)

Into the Woods is the highly-praised Oscar-nominated musical adapted from a Tony award-winning Broadway musical of the same name. The ensemble cast crosses over an assortment of fairytales from Little Red Riding Hood to Sleeping Beauty, but we have to tip our hat to Anna Kendrick's rendition of Cinderella.

The Suicide Squad Early Review: Critics Call James Gunn's Film A Miracle Blockbuster

Amazon Prime Video's Cinderella (2021)

In a unique and never thought before take on the traditional tale, Amazon Prime Video brings yet another Cinderella story to life, releasing this year. But this time it's not Prince Charming that she is looking for, she pursues her dream to have her own boutique store. Starring Camila Cabello as Cinderella whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow. Written and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.