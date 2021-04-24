Ahead Of Oscars 2021, Here Are The Most Memorable Winning Speeches In Academy's History

The Academy Awards every year has some breathtaking moments from the red carpet to the final win for Best Picture. While the 2020 awards ceremony saw several records and some mind-blowing winning speeches, fans are expecting more from the upcoming awards night.

In the meantime, here are the some of the memorable winning speeches in the history of Academy Awards,

Meryl Streep

When Meryl Streep won the award for The Iron Lady in 2012, she poked fun at herself for the numerous nominations and Oscar wins she had had before. The actress took the stage by saying, "When they called my name, I had this feeling I could hear half of America going, 'Oh no. Come on... Her, again?". She sassily quipped "But, whatever" leaving everyone in splits.

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix took home the Best Actor award back in 2020 and took the time to call attention to serious causes. While delivering the message of unity, Joaquin said, "Whatever the cause was close to a person's heart, be it gender inequality, racism or animal rights -- we're talking about the fight against injustice. We're talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity."

Common and John Legend

Common and John Legend won the Oscar for original song titled "Glory" from Ava DuVernay's directorial Selma. It was the same year that The Academy faced backlash due to the #OscarsSoWhite controversy and became part of the big conversation. The acclaimed film Selma unfortunately had been snubbed for nods in the major categories and took home only one award.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts won the Best Actress in 2000 for her role in Erin Brockovich. The actress who took longer than the allotted time to finish her speech, had a hilarious moment on stage as she said, "Stick man I see you". She then burst into laughter and said "I love it up here". Take a look:

Sally Field

Sally Field who won the Oscars in 1985, was taking home the honour for the second time. However, during her acceptance speech, she confessed that the second win meant more to her. The actress who demanded respect from the industry said, "I haven't had an orthodox career, and I've wanted more than anything to have your respect," she added, "I can't deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me!"