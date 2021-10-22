Alec Baldwin Fatally Shoots Woman On Set As Prop Gun Misfires, Director Injured

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded writer-director Joel Souza on the set of his upcoming film. According to the Sheriff's office in New Mexico, the prop gun misfired however, no charges have been filed as they are further investigating the firearm.

Halyna Hutchins was the director of photography of a film who passed away on the movie set outside Santa Fe. "The sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor," news agency Associated Press quoted the police saying in a statement.

Meanwhile, Juan Rios, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, told NYT, "We're trying to determine right now how and what type of projectile was used in the firearm." A spokesperson for Baldwin revealed, "there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks."

As per Associated Press, Halyna was airlifted to Albuquerque's University of New Mexico Hospital, but could not survive, and director Souza is currently receiving emergency care at another hospital. The film's production, which was set to wrap up in November has been halted. Titled Rust, the film is being produced and acted in by Alec Baldwin. Baldwin was reportedly seen outside the Sheriff's office in tears.

Rust, set in 1880s Kansas, follows a 13-year-old boy who has to take care of himself and his younger brother after his parents die. He goes on the run with his grandfather (payed by Baldwin) after he is sentenced to be hanged for accidentally killing a rancher.