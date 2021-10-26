Alec Baldwin Had Been Careful With Gun On The Set, Reveals Rust Crew Member

A new report has revealed that Alec Baldwin had been careful with firearms while working on set. Earlier this week, in a tragic accident on the sets of Rust, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, was killed due to a gun misfire used by the star.

The camera operator Reid Russell, told authorities that Alec Baldwin had been careful with weapons on the set. Russell revealed that Baldwin was rehearsing a scene in which he was set to draw his gun while sitting in a church pew and point it at the camera. Citing another incident on how Baldwin treated firearms on the set, Russell said the actor was very careful, Baldwin had made sure a child actor was not near him when a gun was being discharged.

Russell added he was unsure whether the weapon was checked before it was handed to Baldwin. He revealed that there was turmoil on set the day of the incident, as several members of the camera crew walked off the production in a dispute over payment and lodging. It left them with a lot of work to do and only one camera was available to shoot. The remaining crew had moved the camera because the light had shifted and there was a shadow.

Alec Baldwin To Cancel Projects After Prop Gun Incident On Set, Source Reveals He Is Absolutely Devastated

Authorities revealed that the assistant director, Dave Halls, had handed the weapon to Baldwin and announced "cold gun," indicating it was safe to use. Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind Hutchins and was wounded, said that he remembered hearing "cold gun" before it was handed to Baldwin. Joel said the scene they were shooting did not call for the use of live rounds. Souza described the gunshot as sounding like a whip and a loud pop.

On the other hand, a crew member, Maggie Goll, who is a prop maker and licensed pyrotechnician - who worked with the assistant director, Dave Halls, said that she had raised an internal complaint in 2019 over concerns about Halls' behaviour on set.

Halls and Goll at the time were working on Hulu's series Into the Dark. In a statement, she revealed that Halls disregarded safety protocols for weapons and pyrotechnics and tried to continue filming after the supervising pyrotechnician lost consciousness on set.

Alec Baldwin Starrer Rust's Set Had Camera Crew Members Walk Out Of The Sets Before Halyna Hutchkins' Mishap

Notably, a vigil for Hutchins was held Sunday in Southern California, which was attended by fellow actors and crew members. Speakers at the vigil also echoed calls for heightened safety standards.