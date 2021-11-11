Alec Baldwin Sued By A Crew Member Of His Film Rust For Accidentally Shooting Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

In the latest development on the tragic accident case on the sets of the movie Rust that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Alec Baldwin has been sued by a crew member of the movie for accidentally firing a prop gun at Halyna. The lawsuit has also been filed for assistant director Dave Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. A chief electrician from the sets of the movie has filed this negligence lawsuit according to the court documents.

A report in Fox News states that Serge Svetnoy has alleged that the prop gun that was shot by Alec Baldwin that killed Halyna Hutchins, injured Joel D'souza, also went on to narrowly miss him. Serge stated that Baldwin being the actor and producer of the movie had a duty to make sure that the prop gun was treated like a loaded weapon. The lawsuit furthermore mentions that The Cat In The Hat actor had to make sure that the gun is pointed towards the camera and not towards any person.

Earlier Serge Svetnoy had mourned the loss of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on his social media handle. He had stated, "Yes, I was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Halyna during this fatal shot that took her life and injured the director Joel Souza. I was holding her in my arms while she was dying. Her blood was on my hands."

Earlier, Alec Baldwin had reportedly urged TV and film productions to hire police officers to monitor that the guns used in the shootings are safe. The actor had shared the same on his social media handle. The Hunt For Red October actor had tweeted stating, "Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety."

Assistant director David Halls who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun which fatally shot the cinematographer on the set of Rust had also opened up about the tragedy. David Halls expressed his shock and grief over the incident. Along with armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director Halls was responsible for handling and checking all the weapons on set. Halls had reportedly announced 'cold gun', before handing it to Baldwin.