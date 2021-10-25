Alec Baldwin To Cancel Projects After Prop Gun Incident On Set, Source Reveals He Is Absolutely Devastated

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin is reportedly cancelling other projects following an accidental shooting on the set of his upcoming film Rust. The prop gun misfire led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and left director Joel Souza injured.

A report in People magazine revealed that Alec will be taking "some time to himself and re-centre himself. This was pretty devastating. This is how he handles difficult times. Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, he removes himself from [the] public eye," the source was quoted.

The source revealed that Baldwin was "hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours" following the shooting. "Everyone knows this was an accident, but he's absolutely devastated. [Baldwin] is someone who really deeply cares, so he can be very hard on himself. That's true in general, in situations nowhere near as serious as this. But in this situation, it's a whole other level because of the loss of life involved. It's going to take him time to figure all this out. He needs to take a while to himself, to be with his family," the source told People.

Alec Baldwin Starrer Rust's Set Had Camera Crew Members Walk Out Of The Sets Before Halyna Hutchkins' Mishap

The filming of Rust is currently on hold, as the set is being investigated at the accidental shooting. The police reports have revealed that Hutchins and Souza were "shot when a prop firearm was discharged" by Baldwin during a camera test. No charges have been filed and an investigation remains ongoing.

Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she died from her injuries, according to the sheriff's department. Souza was hospitalised, but his reps told Deadline he has since been released.

Baldwin opened up about the incident in a two-part statement on Twitter. He wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," the actor began. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Affidavit Reveals Alec Baldwin Was Told Prop Gun In Fatal Shooting On Set Was Safe

According to the production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC, Rust's production has been paused indefinitely after Halyna Hutchins' demise.