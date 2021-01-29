Ali Fazal & Gal Gadot's Death On The Nile Faces Trouble Amid Armie Hammer's Abuse Sandal: Report

Death On The Nile starring Ali Fazal, Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, and others could be postponed indefinitely due to the Armie Hammer's alleged involvement in an abuse scandal. According to reports, Armie has been accused of sending inappropriate messages to unverified social media accounts. The graphic direct messages allegedly from Armie were leaked on social media.

Reports have revealed that Hammer will be seen playing the role of Simon Doyle, Gal Gadot's character's husband in the film. The two are set to have steamy moments throughout the run time. And given that the film focuses on a love triangle and a possibly a crime of passion murder, the makers have reportedly decided to stay on the safer side and postpone the film's release yet again.

It was originally set to release in December 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers are yet to confirm the indefinite delay with an official announcement. Meanwhile, Armie Hammer is currently facing divorce from Elizabeth Chambers which she filed in July 2020. She reportedly will be seeking primary custody of their kids.

A few weeks ago Armie broke his silence on the claims, in his statement to E! News he said that he won't dignify the claims by responding to them. Armie in the statement also referred to his exit from Jennifer Lopez-starrer titled Shotgun Wedding.

His statement said, "I'm not responding to these bull***t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic". In the statement, Hammer also added, "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that".

Coming back to Death On The Nile, the film also stars Russell Brand, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright in leading roles.

