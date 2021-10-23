All You Need To Know About Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Who Was Shot Accidentally By Alec Baldwin

The world came to terms with a shocking and tragic incident on the sets of the upcoming Hollywood film Rust wherein a prop gun shot by actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42 and gravely injured director Joel Souza, 48. Baldwin has also released an official statement regarding the same wherein he has mentioned that he is cooperating with the police authorities regarding the incident. Talking about the talented cinematographer, she was born in Ukraine and lived in Los Angeles.

According to a news report on CNN, Halyna Hutchins had graduated from the American Film Institute in the year 2015. According to her IMDB page, Halyna has worked in around 49 movies, TV shows and video titles. Hutchins was hailed as a 'rising star' by the American Cinematographer Magazine in the year 2019. She was also the director of photography for the movie Archenemy starring Joe Manganiello that was released in the year 2020.

Alec Baldwin Reveals He Is 'Cooperating With Police' After Deadly Prop Gun Incident, Says My Heart Is Broken

Halyna Hutchin's official website also states that she was raised in a Soviet military base at the Arctic Circle. She had studied as a journalist initially as she graduated from Kyiv National University with a degree in international journalism. However, she started working on documentary productions across Europe and soon transitioned into movies. Halyna was married to a lawyer, Michael Hutchins and had a son with him.

Alec Baldwin Fatally Shoots Woman On Set As Prop Gun Misfires, Director Injured

Her official Instagram page has around 46.3K followers wherein she often shared some beautiful glimpses of her works. Her bio read as, "Restless Dreamer. Adrenaline junkie. Cinematographer." Her last social media post was a video of her horse riding in New Mexico. She had also shared a BTS picture from the sets of Rust. The movie was being shot in New Mexico and also stars Jensen Ackles and Travis Fimmel.

Halyna Hutchin's friend and actress Sabrina Gennarino shared a heartwarming tribute to her on her social media handle. She shared some lovely pictures of Hutchins along with pictures of them together. She captioned the stating, "Last night, I learned that this beautiful being @halynahutchins was killed on set. I couldn't stop crying. I was fortunate enough to have worked with her on #Darlin'. Fortunate enough to watch the passion and love she and @pollyannamcintosh shared. Fortunate enough to know this incredible mother, artist, one kind brilliant human. Her smile went on for days, full of light and total love for the work and for those she worked with. The devastating loss of Halyna will echo forever. I'm too sad to be angry at the why. I'm sure that anger will surface but for now, I honour her. I honour her family. I honour her work, the love she shared and all those that were fortunate enough, to be in her orbit. My dear Halyna, Know you are loved. Know you loved. Know your son will know all of what you are. See you on the other side."