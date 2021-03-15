Allen v. Farrow: Ronan Farrow Makes Shocking Revelation About Woody Allen Asking Him To Discredit Dylan Farrow

HBO's latest true crime docuseries Allen v. Farrow has been making headlines for several weeks. The finale and fourth episode of the show has conveyed the lingering effects of filmmaker Woody Allen's alleged sexual assault of his daughter, writer Dylan Farrow.

Dylan's mom, actress Mia Farrow who also features in the documentary, revealed that she never brought another man home to her family after Allen, because "I don't trust myself to know. If I couldn't trust Woody after 12 years, how would I - I would never take another risk on anybody else."

She also said that she was afraid of the consequences after the docuseries was aired and of the filmmaker Allen. "A person who has no allegiance to truth will do anything. A person who will do anything, is somebody to be scared of, " sahe said

Woody Allen was accused of sexually assaulting Dylan in 1992 in Mia's Connecticut home. However, Allen has repeatedly denied the allegation and has never been charged with the crime. The docuseries also shed light on how Dylan has been coping with the assault. She said, "It doesn't go away. It doesn't vanish overnight. It's a lifelong sentence."

One of the biggest revelations from the final episode came from Allen and Mia Farrow's biological son Ronan Farrow. He said that Allen had offered him financial support on the condition that he discredits his mother and sister.

"Our mother did such a good job shielding us from all this. She went above and beyond to never say anything that would be construed as critical of my father or push or think one thing or another. She really just tried to distance us and shield us," Ronan Farrow, a renowned journalist said in Episode 4.

Woody Allen had accused Mia Farrow of being an unfit mother, following which Soon-Yi Previn, Allen's current wife, and Moses Farrow, his adopted son, have alleged that Mia was abusive to them over the years.

Now, opening up about the allegations against his mother, Ronan said, "But for all of us growing up, there was always a lot of incentive to be drawn into Woody Allen's efforts to discredit my sister."

"For example, he made funding my college education contingent on me speaking out in his support publicly. The offer always stood that if I were willing to publicly go against my mother and my sister that he would offer financial support, support for my education and perhaps a comfortable life with a powerful, influential guy," he added.

Ronan also revealed in the series that initially, he tried distancing from his sister's allegations. After listening to Dylan and looking at the court documents, "my reaction was, 'Well, holy (expletive). I've been turning away from a real (mischaracterization) of justice here."

