      Amanda Seyfried Says Motherhood Changed Her Approach To Acting: It's Actually Richer

      Amanda Seyfried played a mother's role for the first time on-screen in Things Heard & Seen. The Netflix thriller starred Amanda as a mother of two who moves to a small rural town only to realize her new home is hiding a secret that could hurt her family.

      Amanda Seyfried

      While talking about the film and her character Amanda revealed that playing a mother on-screen after experiencing it in her real-life enhanced her acting.

      She told E! "I've never played a mother before I was a mother. How's that Hollywood? Thanks a lot. But it's actually...richer. It's got more nuance obviously. There's just a life experience you're getting on a daily basis-now twice as much."

      For the unversed, Seyfried and husband/ actor Thomas Sadoski welcomed their daughter Nina in 2017 and son Thomas in September 2020. A few months after giving birth to her daughter, the actress had told E! that was overjoyed to become a mother. "Man, I love being a mother. I love my family so much."

      Back in April 2020, Amanda's son Thomas won the internet after he crashed his mother's video interview. The seven-month-old Thomas was handed to his mother after crying for a while. "Say hi. Look at that nice man," Seyfried had said to her son amid the live interview with Today. Take a look:

      amanda seyfried

      Notably, Amanda was nominated for the Academy Award for her supporting role as movie star Marion Davies in Mank. Seyfried played Marion who was also the mistress of the powerful newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst. However, she lost the award to Youn Yuh-Jung who received critical acclaim for her performance in Minari.

      Story first published: Sunday, May 9, 2021, 9:30 [IST]
      X