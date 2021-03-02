Amber Heard Not Fired From Aquaman 2: Report

Amber Heard, who has been making the headlines for her tiff with ex-husband Johnny Depp, recently was trending on Twitter. Reports claimed that the actress was fired after violating the health and fitness clause in her contract for the upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film-Aquaman 2.

As per reports, Amber Heard who was expected to perform some high-octane action sequences in Aquaman 2 was required to maintain a specific physique. A source close to Sausage Roll revealed that she did not pass her physical examination. "She's put on some pounds and is in terrible shape. There is a clause in her contract which says she is required to be in good form ahead of shooting and she violated that."

However, Ryan Parker, Senior Staff Writer for The Hollywood Reporter, has now revealed, "Told by a reliable source that reports of Amber Heard being fired off 'Aquaman 2' are inaccurate." Over the weekend, Amber Heard was trending on social media with fans reacting to the rumours of her being fired from the upcoming DCEU project, Aquaman 2.

Meanwhile, another report claimed that Game Of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke will be taking on the role. Amber Heard or Warner Bros. are yet to confirm or dismiss any of the rumours. Meanwhile, a Daniel Richtman insider has reported, "Amber Heard thinks WB is spreading rumours about her firing from Aquaman 2 to pressure her to leave on her own to show her people want her gone."

Earlier, Johnny Depp fans had filed for a petition urging Heard's removal from Aquaman 2, after Warner Bros asked Depp to step back from the upcoming Fantastic Beasts film. The petition reportedly received over a million signatures last year.

Notably, Heard plays Xebellian princess Mera in the DCEU. She first appeared in the 2017 release Justice League and reprised her role for the 2018 film Aquaman. Heard will also be seen reprising the role for Zack Snyder's Justice League, which will be releasing on HBO Max.

