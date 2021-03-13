Amid Cheating Buzz, Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Call Off Their 2-Year Engagement: Reports

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly ended their two-year engagement. Meanwhile, People source claimed that the couple has been going through a rough patch for quite some time now and added that the split " has been a long time coming." The split reports were also confirmed by TMZ and E! News.

According to a Page Six source, Alex Rodriguez is currently in Miami getting ready for baseball season, while Lopez is filming for her movie in the Dominican Republic. While the duo is yet to confirm the news, fans are convinced as Rodriguez has been posting photos alone from Miami.

Reportedly, hours before the news broke out on Friday (March 12), he shared a picture of himself on a yacht.

Back in February, rumours had claimed that Madison LeCroy and Rodriguez were having an affair. However, the Southern Charm star said that she had never met him in person but only talked over the phone. Reacting to the rumours, a source close to Lopez said that the singer "doesn't let the cheating rumours get to her and chooses not to pay attention."

The two were last seen together while celebrating a romantic Valentine's Day and attending the Super Bowl. For the unversed, JLo and Alex began dating in 2017 and he popped the question during their Bahamas trip in 2019.

The couple were set to tie the knot in Italy in 2020 but had to cancel their plans twice due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, Lopez had told Ellen on The Ellen Degeneres Show that they "haven't really talked about" the wedding since cancelling it the second time.

Notably, Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis for six years before calling it quits in 2008. They share two daughters: Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12. Meanwhile, Lopez has been married three times before, to actor Ojani Noa for a year in 1998, followed by Cris Judd in 2001, and Marc Anthony in 2004. JLo and Marc have twins Emma and Maximilian.

