Ana De Armas Replaces Scarlett Johansson In Apple’s Chris Evans Romantic Drama Ghosted

MCU fans were rejoicing when it was announced that Marvel stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson will be collaborating for a romantic drama titled Ghosted. However, now reports have revealed that Scarlett has been replaced with No Time To Die star Ana De Armas.

Selena Gomez And Chris Evans Are Dating? Latter Follows Singer On Instagram Fueling Dating Rumours

Reports have confirmed that Natasha Romanoff fame actress ScarJo is no longer a part of the movie. Ghosted is being produced by Chris Evans will now star Ana De Armas as the leading lady. Armas will also be presenting the film as an Executive Producer on board. Reports revealed that Scarlet quit the film because Ghosted is scheduled to go into production from February 2022 and the dates won't work as she is busy with other commitments.

Skydance's David Ellison led the charge to bring in No Time To Die actress Ana de Armas. Armas currently is making big waves in Hollywood with her performances in Knives Out, No Time to Die, and Blonde. Ghosted will mark her second collaboration with Evans, as she recently appeared in Evans and Ryan Gosling-starrer The Gray Man for Netflix. Armas has also been in talks to play the lead in John Wick spinoff titled Ballerina.

Chris Evans To Return As Captain America For The New Fantastic Four Movie?

Written by Deadpool fame writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who are also the producers with Evans, Ghosted has quickly become of the most anticipated films of the coming year. According to Deadline, the movie is a high concept romance action drama.

Backed by Apple, the film is expected to release in second half on 2022.