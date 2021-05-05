Andrew Garfield Breaks Silence On Spider-Man: No Way Home; ‘I Recommend That You Chill'

Marvel recently revealed the release date of Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home. There has been a lot of buzz around the film's story and theories claiming that the studio will be bringing back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire back to play the web-slinger from different dimensions. While netizens are pretty convinced, Andrew revealed that he has not received any call from the studio about starring in the film.

During an interaction with MTV's Josh Horowitz on his podcast Happy Sad Confused, Garfield finally opened up about the rumours after sitting back and observing for months. He finally said, "I can't speak for anything else, but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain't got a call."

While denying the rumours he said that he was not having fun while people made wild assumption about his return as Spider-Man. He added, "I see how often Spider-Man is trending and it's like people freaking out. And I'm just like, 'guys, guys, guys' - I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say, 'I recommend that you chill.'"

Garfield insisted he is not in the film and added, "I would've gotten a call by now. That's what I'm saying." However, the video ends with the actor saying that maybe Marvel will still call him because fans are so excited about the storyline.

"I don't want to rule anything out," said Garfield. "Maybe they are going to call me and say, 'Hey, people want this. ... maybe they are doing like a market research thing." Take a look at the clip,

Andrew Garfield is ready to talk about those rumors about his return as Spider-Man. You might be surprised to see what he has to say. Watch the full interview on the brand new #happysadconfused patreon! https://t.co/e84Wokl1SQ pic.twitter.com/Civpe3Am5p — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 4, 2021

However, fans were not convinced by Andrew's answer. The video clip shared on Twitter has strong reactions from fans still buzzing about the possibility of three Spider-Man coming together. Especially since the studio has confirmed that Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus from the original Spider-Man trilogy is reprising his role. Jamie Foxx is also returning as Electro, the villain from Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Garfield's performance as Spider-Man was praised in The Amazing Spider-Man released in 2012, however, the 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to impress the audience. The drop in box office collection led to Sony and Marvel's deal, which finally brought Spider-Man into the MCU with Tom Holland.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release as part of Phase 4 in December 2021.