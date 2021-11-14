Andrew Garfield Opens Up About Spider-Man: No Way Home After Leak Saw Him With Tom Holland & Tobey Maguire

A leak from upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home has teases a widely acclaimed theory claiming that previous Spider-Man stars Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire will be appearing alongside Tom Holland. While MCU and the stars have been denying the theory time and again, the new leak has left many confused.

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield has reacted to the leak while speaking with Extra TV, Andrew was asked to either blink if he's a part of the movie or nod if he isn't. Andrew did not give any hint but said he is waiting for the film's release to find out like the rest of the audience what Marvel has in store for everyone.

"I really love what that whole team have done with the character. Like, I really love what Jon Watts has done, what Tom has done, what Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have done with this incarnation of the character, and they have given it so much soul and so much fun and joy and it is so true to the character," he said.

"I will say this, I'm very excited to see what they've done with their third instalment. I blinked a little bit, but it was totally accidental. I take no ownership over it!" Andrew added.

Notably, the pictures that went viral on social media, earlier this week, feature Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire standing side by side. All three Spider-Man in their superhero suits can be seen bruised, possibly mid-fight. The three were seen on a boat, which coincides with other leaks featuring Andrew Garfield.

Another picture that leaked from the film revealed Tom Holland's Peter Parker, Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan sitting with Aunt May (Marissa Tomei) at a dining table alongside Charlie Cox, who is known for playing Daredevil in the hit Netflix series.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release in India on December 17.