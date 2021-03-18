Angelina Jolie Claims To Have 'Proof' Against Brad Pitt Of Alleged Domestic Violence

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt who announced their separation in 2016 are still going through a messy divorce. While the couple was granted divorce by the court in 2019, they are yet to resolve the custody issues. Ahead of the trial, Angelina Jolie has now said that she has proof of domestic violence against Brad Pitt.

According to a report by ET Online, new court documents filed last week allege that Jolie is prepared to offer proof and authority for her claims. A source told ET, "This is just another case of Angelina changing the narrative when it suits her. Aside from the one accusation that she made in 2016 that was investigated and dismissed, there have never been any other records, police reports or even accusations until it suited her case."

The source further said, "No one else knows what she might say now, but that background is important."

The couple has been co-parenting six children - Maddox (19), Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (14) and twins Knox (12) and Vivienne (12). Reportedly, the documents filed are regarding the testimony of their minor children.

Meanwhile, the older kids "are old enough to choose not to see their dad". Pitt was accused of child abuse after an altercation during a private jet flight to Los Angeles. However, he was cleared of those allegations.

Later in 2019, Jolie told Harper's Bazaar magazine, "My body has been through a lot over the past decade, and I have both the visible and invisible scars to show for it. The invisible ones are harder to wrestle with. Life takes many turns. Sometimes you get hurt, you see those you love in pain, and you can't be as free and open as your spirit desires. It's not new or old, but I do feel the blood returning to my body."

