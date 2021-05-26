Angelina Jolie Files To Disqualify Judge In Custody Battle With Brad Pitt, Claims Judge Denied Her Fair Trial

Angelina Jolie who is currently in a legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt said in a court filing that the judge refused to allow their children to testify. Jolie reportedly also sought to disqualify Judge John Ouderkirk from the divorce case, claiming that he declined to hear the evidence.

Jolie claimed that Judge Ouderkirk "has failed to adequately consider" a section of the California courts code, that dictates it is detrimental to the best interest of the child if custody is awarded to a person with a history of domestic violence. Seeking to disqualify Ouderkirk, a private judge Jolie and Brad chose to maintain their privacy, the actress argued that he has an improper business relationship with one of Brad's attorneys.

Jolie said in Monday's filing that if the tentative custody decision is made final by Ouderkirk, she will appeal it. The filing in California's Second District Court of Appeal also added, "Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children's health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case."

According to reports, the filing did not give details about the incident that it was referring to, but Jolie's lawyers submitted a document under seal that offers additional information. She also said that the judge has "refused to hear the minor teenagers' input as to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate," citing a California code that says a child 14 or over should be allowed to testify if they want to.

Notably, Angelina and Brad have six children, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, and 14-year-old Shiloh, 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The couple's oldest son, Maddox is 19 and not subject to the custody decision.

In response to Angelina's filing, Brad's filing said that the judge found Angelina's testimony "lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt's request, in the best interests of the children."

It added that Angelina's objections and further delays in reaching an arrangement would bring "grave harm upon the children, who will be further denied permanence and stability."

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were among Hollywood's most prominent couples for 12 years. The two got married in August 2014 and were declared divorced in April 2019.