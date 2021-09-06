Angelina Jolie Reveals She Feared For Her Family's Safety During Marriage With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie recently opened up about why her divorce from Brad Pitt and said it's a human rights issue. The actress revealed that she feared for the safety of her family while she was married to Brad Pitt.

Talking about what made her fear for her children's rights, Jolie told The Guardian, "I... I'm still in my own legal situation. I can't speak about that." But on asking if the concerns were related to her allegations of domestic abuse against Pitt, she nodded. She also added that she feared the safety of her children, "Yes, for my family. My whole family."

Jolie and Pitt's relationship has been making headlines for years. The couple that stayed together for 12 years and share six children, finalised their divorce in April 2021.

Angelina has spent 20 years campaigning for human rights, is known as a children's rights activist and also wrote a book with child rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren QC and Amnesty International, called Know Your Rights A Guide For Youth.

However, it was showing when she discovered that these same rights may have been compromised at home. She told the portal, "Often you cannot recognise something in a personal way, especially if your focus is on the greatest global injustices, because everything else seems smaller. It's so hard. I'd like to be able to have this discussion and it's so important."

She added, "I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children."

On the work front, Angelina is currently gearing up for the release of her debut Marvel film Eternals. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and others. The film will release on November 5, 2021.

