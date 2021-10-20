Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Stuns In Mom's Vintage Oscar Dress At Eternals LA Premiere

Angelina Jolie recently attended the Eternals Los Angeles premiere with her kids. The actress also walked the red carpet with the five kids and fans were most excited to see her oldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt wearing her mother's vintage Oscar gown.

Zahara wore an Elie Saab Couture dress with a sheer bodice adorned with shimmering rhinestones, which was previously worn by Jolie during the 2014 Oscars ceremony. The star kid looked just as her mother did six years ago.

Apart from Zahara, Jolie walked the red carpet with Maddox, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. Notably, Jolie and Pitt adopted Zahara in 2005 from Ethiopia. In a 2020 interview with Time 100 Talk, the actress praised her eldest daughter as "an extraordinary African woman."

At the movie premiere, Jolie was seen wearing a brown Balmain corset and pants ensemble. While talking about walking the red carpet with family, she told Entertainment Tonight as "all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."

"I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it's something I only stand back in awe of," Jolie added.

Jolie and Brad Pitt currently have been making headlines for their legal battle for kids' custody. The duo had split in 2016 but they were ranted divorce in 2019. Earlier this year, Pitt was granted 50-50 joint custody of their five minor children in a tentative ruling.