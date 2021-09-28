Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd Spotted On A Dinner Date, Pics Fuel Dating Rumours

Amid legal battle with Brad Pit for the kids' custody, Angelina Jolie has been spotted spending time with The Weeknd. The pictures from their recent dinner outing have sparked dating speculation among their fans.

Jolie and The Weeknd were seen at an Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday night. The two arrived separately and were not seen holding hands or packing on any PDA outside the eatery. However, they spent several hours at the restaurant in each other's company.

The actress was dressed in a chic black trench coat, black stockings, paired with a Yves Saint Laurent purse, heels and a face mask. Meanwhile, The Weeknd, who led the actress out of the restaurant was also decked out in all black.

This is not the first time they were seen together at the Giorgio Baldi. The two were spotted together at the same restaurant for the first time in June 2021. Shortly after the dinner, they were also spotted together at a concert.

However, a Page Six source had revealed that the stars simply met for business and not pleasure. "They're clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]," the insider told us. "He's definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he's starring in," the source said in June 2021.

While the outing took many fans by surprise as they rarely crossed each other in years before, other reports have claimed that The Weeknd could be trying to rope Jolie in for his new show. According to reports, the singer is set to co-write and star in the new HBO series The Idol, along with Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.